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Photo 4913
15th Century Houses Lavenham
These colourful houses were built in the 1400s in the village of Lavenham. This Suffolk village is considered to be the best preserved medieval village in England.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
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19
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
30th June 2026 12:44pm
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