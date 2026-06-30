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15th Century Houses Lavenham by foxes37
Photo 4913

15th Century Houses Lavenham

These colourful houses were built in the 1400s in the village of Lavenham. This Suffolk village is considered to be the best preserved medieval village in England.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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