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14th Century De Vere House - Harry Potter’s House by foxes37
Photo 4914

14th Century De Vere House - Harry Potter’s House

A very narrow street so not the best photo. But this 600 year old house was the location for the Potter’s house in Godric’s Hollow. Originally it was a wealthy merchant’s home. It’s situated in the beautiful town of Lavenham.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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