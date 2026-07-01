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Photo 4914
14th Century De Vere House - Harry Potter’s House
A very narrow street so not the best photo. But this 600 year old house was the location for the Potter’s house in Godric’s Hollow. Originally it was a wealthy merchant’s home. It’s situated in the beautiful town of Lavenham.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
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@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
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31
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
30th June 2026 12:42pm
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