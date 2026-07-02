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Lavenham Parish Church by foxes37
Photo 4915

Lavenham Parish Church

The wool trade in the Middle Ages created untold wealth in this part of East Anglia. Much of it was poured into the building of a series of magnificent churches. This is one of a group of four.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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