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Photo 4916
Officially the Elizabeth Tower but is affectionately known as BIG BEN
One of the most loved sights in London. Particularly lovely on a beautiful sunny day.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
July 3rd, 2026
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