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Officially the Elizabeth Tower but is affectionately known as BIG BEN by foxes37
Photo 4916

Officially the Elizabeth Tower but is affectionately known as BIG BEN

One of the most loved sights in London. Particularly lovely on a beautiful sunny day.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
July 3rd, 2026  
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