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Herbaceous Border by foxes37
Photo 4918

Herbaceous Border

The herbaceous borders at Anglesey Abbey are very attractive. I took this picture earlier today of the lilies and feathery astilbe ( often called false goat’s beard).
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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