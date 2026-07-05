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Previous
Photo 4918
Herbaceous Border
The herbaceous borders at Anglesey Abbey are very attractive. I took this picture earlier today of the lilies and feathery astilbe ( often called false goat’s beard).
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th July 2026 10:45am
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