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Previous
Photo 4919
Summer Roses
Seen in the local rose garden at Anglesey Abbey yesterday.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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365
Taken
6th July 2026 7:02am
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Diana
ace
They are stunning Lis, such gorgeous colours.
July 6th, 2026
xbm
ace
Beautiful roses 🌹 at Anglesey Abbey.
July 6th, 2026
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