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Summer Roses by foxes37
Photo 4919

Summer Roses

Seen in the local rose garden at Anglesey Abbey yesterday.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Diana ace
They are stunning Lis, such gorgeous colours.
July 6th, 2026  
xbm ace
Beautiful roses 🌹 at Anglesey Abbey.
July 6th, 2026  
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