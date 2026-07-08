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Photo 4921
Crocosmia
Such a fiery colour. It certainly reflects the current blazing hot weather.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th July 2026 10:43am
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