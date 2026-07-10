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Previous
Photo 4923
More Mozzarella
Mozzarella is Ed’s favourite chicken. Our grandson has a cared for chickens since he was a little boy. He’s just been on a field trip so is obviously pleased to see Mozzarella on his return.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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365
Taken
10th July 2026 5:51pm
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gloria jones
ace
Sweets photos of Mozzarella and handsome grandson
July 10th, 2026
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