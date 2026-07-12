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Photo 4925
1940s Day
Our local museum has just held a very successful 1940s day. We had fantastic weather and everyone threw themselves into it.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
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@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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39
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365
Taken
12th July 2026 4:57pm
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museum.
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