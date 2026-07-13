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Mozzarella’s Eggs by foxes37
Photo 4926

Mozzarella’s Eggs

Ed and son Chris have just arrived for a visit. They have brought some of Mozzarella’s freshly laid eggs which we plan to sample tomorrow morning for breakfast.🍳
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
July 13th, 2026  
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