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Fresh and Tasty by foxes37
Photo 4927

Fresh and Tasty

Mozzarella’s eggs which were freshly laid yesterday were absolutely delicious. We all had one for breakfast. Ed enjoyed his fried later.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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