Previous
Next
Summer BBQ by foxes37
Photo 4928

Summer BBQ

We went round to our elder son’s for a BBQ on Tuesday evening. This is Chris, our younger son helping out. Our grandsons are thoroughly enjoying it.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shots and scenes, I suppose all younsters love a BBQ ;-)
July 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact