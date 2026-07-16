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Previous
Photo 4929
The Cousins
These are our grandsons. If you look at the picture on the wall behind them, you can see them with Roger, my husband, when they were very little.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
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15th July 2026 11:34am
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cousins
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grandsons
Diana
ace
Lovely looking boys, such a cool dude on the left ;-)
July 16th, 2026
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