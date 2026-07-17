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Previous
Photo 4930
Sun Flowers
I love sun flowers. They are the flower of the moment and well worth snapping.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
Views
34
Comments
2
Album
365
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iPad
Taken
17th July 2026 3:17pm
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sun
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flowers
Diana
ace
I love them too, these are beautifully captured.
July 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 17th, 2026
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