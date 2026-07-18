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Previous
Photo 4931
Grandkids at Richmond Park
Nice to have a photo of brother and sister together. It’s the first time Ed has visited his sister here. She lives with the other pupils at the ballet school. It’s a lovely spot.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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365
Taken
14th July 2026 12:47pm
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