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Ready for picking by foxes37
Photo 4932

Ready for picking

Just been round next door to a neighbour’s 80th birthday party. I was keen to photograph his plums which are hanging just by our hedge. They look very alluring.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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