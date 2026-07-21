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Black Locust by foxes37
Photo 4934

Black Locust

Not sure why this beautiful tree is called black locust. I love the green leaves but not the name. It stands next to the plum tree in our neighbour’s garden.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Diana ace
A most unusual name for this beautiful tree with the lovely leaves.
July 21st, 2026  
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