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Photo 4934
Black Locust
Not sure why this beautiful tree is called black locust. I love the green leaves but not the name. It stands next to the plum tree in our neighbour’s garden.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
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26
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1
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1
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
19th July 2026 1:29pm
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tree
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locust
Diana
ace
A most unusual name for this beautiful tree with the lovely leaves.
July 21st, 2026
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