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Cynara Cardunculus by foxes37
Photo 4935

Cynara Cardunculus

In layman’s terms these are thistles but whatever they are I find them quite impressive. They were at the garden centre when we popped in this morning.

22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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