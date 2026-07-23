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Previous
Photo 4936
Second Flush
Back in late March I was worried that our roses would be a wash out as there were two thick dead branches right in the middle. They were removed, so imagine our surprise when the roses were as lovely as ever. This is the second flush.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
Views
43
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
19th July 2026 9:25am
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roses
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