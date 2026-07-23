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Second Flush by foxes37
Photo 4936

Second Flush

Back in late March I was worried that our roses would be a wash out as there were two thick dead branches right in the middle. They were removed, so imagine our surprise when the roses were as lovely as ever. This is the second flush.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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