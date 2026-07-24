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Photo 4937
Celebrating 55 Years
Usually we go out for a meal on our wedding anniversary but today both our sons happened to be with us so had a meal together in the garden.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely-Happy Anniversary
July 24th, 2026
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