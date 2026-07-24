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Celebrating 55 Years by foxes37
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Celebrating 55 Years

Usually we go out for a meal on our wedding anniversary but today both our sons happened to be with us so had a meal together in the garden.




24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely-Happy Anniversary
July 24th, 2026  
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