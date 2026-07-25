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Dot Cakes by foxes37
Photo 4938

Dot Cakes

Our granddaughter couldn’t wait to invent a new cake. She bought some ingredients from town and set about baking as soon as we got home. She threw everything into a bowl and created her masterpiece. We all enjoyed the result. Delicious.

25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Dorothy ace
YUM! Good for her and all of you! BTW love your striped teapot.
July 25th, 2026  
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