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Photo 4939
Pansy grown from seed.
Pansies have such cheerful faces.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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