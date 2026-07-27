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Previous
Photo 4940
Surviving the Hosepipe Ban
Just a record of the flowers in our garden before the next heatwave arrives on Wednesday!
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
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15
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2
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3
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365
Taken
27th July 2026 4:40pm
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flowers
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heatwave
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hosepipe
gloria jones
ace
Pretty collage.
July 27th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
Beautiful images. Fav.
July 27th, 2026
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