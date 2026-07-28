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Friend Picking Discovery Apples by foxes37
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Friend Picking Discovery Apples

I think it’s a good apple season. This is a friend filling a bag with Discovery Apples for us. 🍎 I love this variety but I have never seen them looking so red.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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