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Photo 4941
Friend Picking Discovery Apples
I think it’s a good apple season. This is a friend filling a bag with Discovery Apples for us. 🍎 I love this variety but I have never seen them looking so red.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
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24
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1
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th July 2026 11:52am
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apples
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discovery
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