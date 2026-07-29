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Photo 4942
In Brittany
Granddaughter Amandine is staying with her French grandparents in Brittany. Like us, she is enjoying scorching weather.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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365
Taken
29th July 2026 7:44pm
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