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In Brittany by foxes37
Photo 4942

In Brittany

Granddaughter Amandine is staying with her French grandparents in Brittany. Like us, she is enjoying scorching weather.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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