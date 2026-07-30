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Photo 4943
Garden in Bloom
I think everyone is making an effort to use water sparingly. The fields are looking dry and the crops are shrivelled but care is being taken to use the little water we have to ensure our garden flowers are in bloom .
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Lis Lapthorn
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@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
Views
40
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
30th July 2026 11:23am
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water
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fields
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crops.
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 30th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Colorful.
July 30th, 2026
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