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Garden in Bloom by foxes37
Photo 4943

Garden in Bloom

I think everyone is making an effort to use water sparingly. The fields are looking dry and the crops are shrivelled but care is being taken to use the little water we have to ensure our garden flowers are in bloom .
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 30th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Colorful.
July 30th, 2026  
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