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Tim’s Starter by foxes37
Photo 4947

Tim’s Starter

You’re probably wondering what the starter consists of. This combination of beetroot, goat’s cheese, courgettes and beef tomatoes was really delicious.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Diana ace
It sounds as good as it looks, delicious!
August 3rd, 2026  
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