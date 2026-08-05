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Previous
Photo 4949
Local Market
Every Wednesday stalls selling fresh fruit, fish and cheese are set up at our local garden centre. The quality is excellent.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Photo Details
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1
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th August 2026 12:03pm
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fruit
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fish
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cheese
,
garden
,
centre
,
stalls
Diana
ace
It all looks fabulous, wish we had that here.
August 5th, 2026
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