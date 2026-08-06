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Standing to Attention by foxes37
Photo 4950

Standing to Attention

These poplars form the perfect border at our local National Trust property. They can be seen from miles away.
6th August 2026 6th Aug 26

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
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Diana ace
They are lovely beautifully captured.
August 6th, 2026  
xbm ace
Indeed they can be seen from a long way away. I guess they must be 100 feet tall?
August 6th, 2026  
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