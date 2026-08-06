Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4950
Standing to Attention
These poplars form the perfect border at our local National Trust property. They can be seen from miles away.
6th August 2026
6th Aug 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4950
photos
22
followers
12
following
1356% complete
View this month »
4943
4944
4945
4946
4947
4948
4949
4950
Photo Details
Views
40
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
1st August 2026 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poplars
Diana
ace
They are lovely beautifully captured.
August 6th, 2026
xbm
ace
Indeed they can be seen from a long way away. I guess they must be 100 feet tall?
August 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close