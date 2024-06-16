Previous
Reflection #1 by fperrault
167 / 365

Reflection #1

16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Francois Perrault

@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Awesome reflection! and like in B&W
June 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great POV
June 16th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Oh, I really like this!
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise