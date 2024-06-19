Sign up
170 / 365
Steel rails
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
3
5
Francois Perrault
@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures.
6
3
5
365
iPhone 14
14th June 2024 2:36pm
Tags
b&w
Bill Davidson
Fabulous shot
June 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This photo sure tells a story
June 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice leading lines.
June 19th, 2024
