Previous
176 / 365
Dead
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Francois Perrault
@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures.
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
22nd June 2024 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
There is something so beautiful about dead trees.
June 25th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice minimalism
June 25th, 2024
