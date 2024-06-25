Previous
Dead by fperrault
176 / 365

Dead

25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Francois Perrault

@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
There is something so beautiful about dead trees.
June 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice minimalism
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise