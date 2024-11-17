Previous
Far away eyes by fperrault
321 / 365

Far away eyes

17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Francois Perrault

@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a great find.
November 17th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Fantastic composition using the wall art
November 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise