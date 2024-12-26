Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
360 / 365
Doom and gloom
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Francois Perrault
@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
360
photos
49
followers
77
following
98% complete
View this month »
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
25th December 2024 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Andy Oz
ace
That looks cold! 🥶
Great PoV, works really well in B&W.
December 27th, 2024
Andy Oz
ace
And 98% complete. The end is in sight! 😃👍
December 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Great PoV, works really well in B&W.