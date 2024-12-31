Thank you!

Previous
Don't know yet what 2025 holds in store in terms of photo project but I wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of you who took the time to stop by, look at my pictures, comment, provide advices and inspiration. Take care.
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Congratulations in completing the year, the second year for me was fun and the third year has been personal freedom. Have a great 2025
December 31st, 2024  
