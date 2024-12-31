Sign up
365 / 365
Thank you!
Don't know yet what 2025 holds in store in terms of photo project but I wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of you who took the time to stop by, look at my pictures, comment, provide advices and inspiration. Take care.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Francois Perrault
@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures.
Tags
b&w
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Congratulations in completing the year, the second year for me was fun and the third year has been personal freedom. Have a great 2025
December 31st, 2024
