Previous
Next
Smoky Tree-scape by fr1da
Photo 783

Smoky Tree-scape

The hills are all smokey from the bushfires and a silence permeates the stifling air.
6th December 2019 6th Dec 19

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise