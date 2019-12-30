Previous
Yellow crested white cockatoo by fr1da
Yellow crested white cockatoo

A noisy bird with a big beck this cockatoo visited my place to see if there was anything to eat !
30th December 2019

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
