Previous
Next
yellow crested white cockatoo (again ) by fr1da
Photo 808

yellow crested white cockatoo (again )

Another view of the same bird checking out the place and eyeing me carefully from a safe distance.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise