Photo 809
Ibis
This Ibis was actually near my back door looking for some bread that the magpies might have missed.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
0
0
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
blackandwhite
,
bird
,
australia
,
monochrome
,
ibis
