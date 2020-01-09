Previous
Next
Lake view by fr1da
Photo 817

Lake view

The foreshores are dry but the fresh water is still there and its a great resource of course for swimming and canoeing.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice tree framing :)
January 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise