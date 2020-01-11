Sign up
Photo 819
Woodland Miner Bird
This is a native bird and can be noisy too! He likes the forests and has distinctive yellow beck and eye. Like lots of birds he is well camouflaged in his colourings.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
australia
