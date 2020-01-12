Previous
Rosella Feeding by fr1da
Photo 820

Rosella Feeding

A Crimson Rosella feeding in the garden and the colour is always striking!
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Photo Details

