Previous
Next
Jug and creeper by fr1da
Photo 823

Jug and creeper

With the drought on -its hard to get things to grow but this creeper has no problems in the old jug ( now recycled as a pot ).
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Gina Rieck ace
Hope you get rain soon.
January 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise