Photo 824
Pink lily bud
In expectation of the opening ...
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
1
0
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
825
photos
41
followers
9
following
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
825
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th January 2020 8:06pm
Tags
flower
,
of
,
pink
,
bud
,
garden
,
lily
,
thirds
,
rule
,
theme-composition
Peter H
ace
I love the simplicity of this.
January 17th, 2020
