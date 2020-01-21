Sign up
Photo 829
Succulent flowers
It is a succulent plant that has long stalks and these pink sculptural flower formations.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
365
NIKON D750
Taken
15th January 2020 8:13pm
flowers
pink
plants
garden
succulent
