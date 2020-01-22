Sign up
Photo 830
King Parrot looking down
King parrots are almost acrobats and can swing down and twist in any direction. This one is intent on looking towards the bird feeder.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
red
wildlife
parrot
australia
theme-composition
