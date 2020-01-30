Previous
Next
Hiding in Green by fr1da
Photo 838

Hiding in Green

The king parrot is well camouflaged in his greenness but his red feathers give him away...
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise