Previous
Next
Blue Shadows by fr1da
Photo 841

Blue Shadows

Looking at the leaf and wooden mulch and shadow patterns for the trees.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
interesting with that blue overlay :)
February 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise