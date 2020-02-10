Sign up
Photo 849
Ibis with a long beak
Actually came to my backyard and loves to scavenge. Long beak is amazing.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
birds
,
wildlife
,
australia
