Wattle bird by fr1da
Wattle bird

A native wattle bird ( I think ) that visits regularly. He is shy but tries to get some food from my magpie family.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Katie
Beautiful capture!
February 17th, 2020  
